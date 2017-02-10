Louisiana resident Kaneitra Johnson recently shared her experience at Sammy’s Grill in Baton Rouge, in which a judge by the name of Mike Erwin called her a “fat ni**er” when he noticed a man sharing a seat with her inside of the crowded restaurant.

According to The Rouge Collection, on Friday, Feb. 3, Johnson was sitting in someone’s seat while the person was away for a minute. There was a two-hour wait for her party to be seated.

“When he got back I asked if he wanted to have his seat back and he said ‘No. I’m about to go any way.’ But before I leave I do need my jacket,” recalled Johnson, who shared the seat with a man, a Lyft driver, until he left. “I’m halfway on the seat and the Lyft driver is on the other half of the seat. Then he asked for his jacket. All of a sudden I hear this older man behind me tell the Lyft driver, ‘You never give up your seat for a n**ger…You should have made her get her fat n**ger a** up.”

Erwin has been a judge in Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court since 1991. Although police on the scene at the time nor the management held him accountable for his words, Sammy’s Grill manager Andy McKay noted that Erwin is now banned from the establishment.

“I can also tell you that the owner Sammy Nagem has made it clear that Judge Erwin is no longer welcome here,” he told The Root. “We will refuse his business.”