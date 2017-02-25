Wiz Khalifa is mourning the loss of his sister transgender sister Dorien “Lala” Thomaz. The Taylor Gang boss broke his silence on his social media Friday (Feb. 24) calling the tragic loss the “hardest thing” he’s ever had to deal with.

“The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive [sic] had to deal with,” he tweeted. “But with your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this.”

Khalifa’s mother, Peachie Wimbush, confirmed the death earlier in the week, sharing Lala’s obituary on Instagram,

“… there was no noise, no tremble, just peace,” read the post, quoting the film Steel Magnolias. “Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life.”

According to the obituary, 32-year-old Lala passed away on February 20.

See Peachie’s full Instagram post below.

