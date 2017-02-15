Women’s March organizers are keeping the momentum of their historic event rolling. After hinting at “A Day Without A Woman” strike last week, the team is finally sharing one critical detail about their follow-up effort.

Just in time for International Women’s Day, women and allies are slated to take another stand for equal rights on March 8. “We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities?” the organizers wrote on Instagram. “Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children?”

READ: The Women’s March Organizers Are Planning ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Strike

In the wake of Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House, the Women’s March became the largest inaugural protest in U.S. history, with at least 500,000 women joined together in solidarity in Washington, D.C. alone on Jan. 21. The demonstration poured over into major cities, including Los Angeles and New York, and even inspired protests overseas.

It’s only a matter of time before we see if the strike matches up, but until then, there’s plenty of time to prepare and more details to keep an eye out for.

READ: If You Ask These Women’s March Protesters, Here’s How The Minority Will Overthrow Trump’s America