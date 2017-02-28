READ: Holy Grail: ’90s R&B Classics You Better Not Even Think About Remaking

Between the Jodeci biopic, an upcoming TLC album, and “Fake Sisqo” putting real Sisqo back in the headlines, 2017 is the year that ‘90s R&B comes full circle. And the latest bit of R&B nostalgia will come by way of Xscape.

The group — comprised of Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris — announced their reunion Tuesday (Feb. 28). A new album and tour are reportedly in the works.

READ: Jermaine Dupri Hosts Private Dinner for So So Def 20th Anniversary Roster

Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika made things official with an appearance on Big Tigger’s radio show on Atlanta’s V103, marking their first group interview together in almost two decades.

LaTocha, missed the interview, but shared an additional announcement on Instagram. “It’s official ‘Xscape is Back,” she wrote. “Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty.”

Tune in to @v103atlanta! It’s the first time I’ve done an interview with my group XSCAPE in probably almost 18yrs. WatchV103.com A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Back wit this crew @kandi @bigtiggershow @therealtamikascott just missing @iamlatocha #Xscape #NewDay A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

The Atlanta quartet signed to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def imprint in 1992, and released their debut album, Hummin’ Comin at Cha, the following year. Powered by hit singles “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding,” the release would become the first of their three consecutive platinum albums, the last of which was 1998’s Traces of my Lipstick.

As you might guess, fans are pretty excited about the reunion news. Peep the Twitter reactions below.

DONT PLAY WITH ME! Xscape back together fr???? — 🌀The Baby Sitter 🖤 (@FvckNene) March 1, 2017

Manee Xscape is my group, you can ask anyone and they’ll tell you 😭😭 I’m excited they reunited ! Hopefully they make a movie‼️😊✨ — ~Alana👑💍 (@keepitstarr) March 1, 2017

Really hope Xscape stick to the old school beats 😩😩 — Peezy F. Baby (@_PeezyMackin) March 1, 2017