Xscape Officially Announces Reunion With All Four Original Members
Between the Jodeci biopic, an upcoming TLC album, and “Fake Sisqo” putting real Sisqo back in the headlines, 2017 is the year that ‘90s R&B comes full circle. And the latest bit of R&B nostalgia will come by way of Xscape.
The group — comprised of Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris — announced their reunion Tuesday (Feb. 28). A new album and tour are reportedly in the works.
We’re Baaaackkk!! Xscape🎤 @TinyMajorMama @kandi @officialTScott @iamlatocha what a way to end… https://t.co/UkNvSYmCwu
Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika made things official with an appearance on Big Tigger’s radio show on Atlanta’s V103, marking their first group interview together in almost two decades.
LaTocha, missed the interview, but shared an additional announcement on Instagram. “It’s official ‘Xscape is Back,” she wrote. “Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty.”
It’s official “Xscape is Back” Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty 😘😘#Xscapeisback #Tiny #Kandi #Tamika #LaTocha #Blessed #xscape
Tune in to @v103atlanta! It’s the first time I’ve done an interview with my group XSCAPE in probably almost 18yrs. WatchV103.com
Back wit this crew @kandi @bigtiggershow @therealtamikascott just missing @iamlatocha #Xscape #NewDay
The Atlanta quartet signed to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def imprint in 1992, and released their debut album, Hummin’ Comin at Cha, the following year. Powered by hit singles “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding,” the release would become the first of their three consecutive platinum albums, the last of which was 1998’s Traces of my Lipstick.
As you might guess, fans are pretty excited about the reunion news. Peep the Twitter reactions below.
DONT PLAY WITH ME! Xscape back together fr????
Manee Xscape is my group, you can ask anyone and they’ll tell you 😭😭 I’m excited they reunited ! Hopefully they make a movie‼️😊✨
Really hope Xscape stick to the old school beats 😩😩
New TLC album. SWV is still here. En Vogue too. Now #Xscape is back. The 90s RETURNS!
#JustKickinIt on #FatTuesday and This Happens…. #Xscape #V103 🔥💝🎉 pic.twitter.com/8YCcYIY8Cx
WELL DAMMIT IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!!! #XSCAPE #HUMMINCOMINATCHA It’s about to be a #TAKEOVER I cannot wait! @Kandi @TinyMajorMama @iamlatocha pic.twitter.com/9y2GHbf0BX
WAIT! Xscape is reuniting!?!?!?! #BHM just won’t let up! 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tz93tLxREr
