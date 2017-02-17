For what it’s worth, Kanye West seems to have his finger on the pulse of fashion. However, the members of the Internet’s peanut gallery (aka the Twittersphere) are lol-ing at the rapper’s latest sneaker in his Yeezy shoe line.

West was spotted in NYC during Fashion Week sporting the latest Yeezy Runners in all-white. Many different colors of the shoe were on display during the Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show earlier this week, but the slander ensued.

Many Twitter users have likened the shoe to something almost exclusively worn by dads everywhere. The mercilessness of the Internet likely won’t have an effect on the sales of the shoe, though. Check out some of the funniest responses to West’s latest footwear in the gallery above.