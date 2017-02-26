Young Dolph Speaks Out After His SUV Was Reportedly Shot At Multiple Times In Charlotte

CREDIT: Instagram

Young Dolph’s SUV was reportedly shot at multiple times in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday (Feb. 25) evening. According to various reports, Dolph’s vehicle was bulletproof, and the rapper escaped the incident unharmed.

Footage of the apparent shooting aftermath shows crowds leaving the area after roughly 100 bullets were fired at the vehicle. Police are still investigating the melee, which occurred at around 6:39 p.m., reports WBTV.

Gun violence didn’t slow down Dolph’s schedule one bit. The Memphis native, who is in North Carolina for the CIAA weekend, managed to make a club appearance later that night, where he performed his Yo Gotti diss record, “Play Wit Yo B*tch.”

On Sunday (Feb. 26), Dolph seemingly responded to the shooting on Twitter.

 

Of course, the internet had a field day with the shooting report. Peep some of the Twitter reactions below. 

