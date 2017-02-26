Young Dolph’s SUV was reportedly shot at multiple times in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday (Feb. 25) evening. According to various reports, Dolph’s vehicle was bulletproof, and the rapper escaped the incident unharmed.

Footage of the apparent shooting aftermath shows crowds leaving the area after roughly 100 bullets were fired at the vehicle. Police are still investigating the melee, which occurred at around 6:39 p.m., reports WBTV.

Gun violence didn’t slow down Dolph’s schedule one bit. The Memphis native, who is in North Carolina for the CIAA weekend, managed to make a club appearance later that night, where he performed his Yo Gotti diss record, “Play Wit Yo B*tch.”

On Sunday (Feb. 26), Dolph seemingly responded to the shooting on Twitter.

U loose😂 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) February 26, 2017

Of course, the internet had a field day with the shooting report. Peep some of the Twitter reactions below.

When young dolph trending but he still alive💯 pic.twitter.com/j3dqBQYSGj — Datwa↖️↗️⚠️ (@_sowmo) February 26, 2017

Young dolph’s shooters after realizing the truck they sprayed was bulletproof: pic.twitter.com/4AhabAgo8b — Joey Snow (@55Bleezys) February 26, 2017

Young dolph after all them shooters ran outta bullets 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FG9NXw1Bza — Jerome……..™ (@RealKingRome) February 26, 2017

Young Dolph after the first 50 shots pic.twitter.com/TQC8dOiUUA — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 26, 2017

young dolph when he was getting shot at pic.twitter.com/HmB0dlt0Vu — mnw (@micahnotworried) February 26, 2017

Young Dolph was in the whip like 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A4SjWNbcrr — Shyy . (@__CarlyyMarley) February 26, 2017

Young dolph sticking his head out the window after the 100th shot was fired pic.twitter.com/xd836rHhZU — LkappaL (@TheRealLkappaL) February 26, 2017

Young dolph in the back seat while they were shooting pic.twitter.com/myVqLmbZRL — BD (@Onetime4bd) February 26, 2017

The myth, the legend, The man himself. Young Dolph 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/IRSenDJ2J4 — Beat Demons (@BeatDemons) February 26, 2017

