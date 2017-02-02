Young Thug is throgoughly enjoying his recent time on Drake’s Boy Meets World tour. The Atlanta rapper has also taken a cue from his OVO brother and announced an exclusive London pop-up shop, #Slimeland

READ: Young Thug’s “Wyclef Jean” Video Is Weird & Awesome As F*ck

In an Instagram post, Jeffery revealed that the store will sell “Merch & Exclusives.” It’s not clear as to whether or not Thugga will make an appearance during the opening, but we’ll keep you posted. If you happen to be around for the madness just make sure to get there early. #Slimeland will open from Feb. 3-5 from 11am-7pm.

READ: A Limo Service Is Suing Young Thug For A Lot Of Money

About two weeks ago, the 25-year-old rapper released an awesome video for “Wyclef Jean,” a song off his 2016’s Jeffery album. Also, the “Stoner” rapper showed up for a guest verse on Juvenile’s “Red Sox” earlier this week.