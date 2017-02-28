After teaming up with Prince Royce for his fifth studio album, FIVE, Zendaya has officially stepped outside of her comfort zone and into the world of bachata.

While the former Disney star is far from fluent in Spanish, she shines on “X” with guidance from the veteran bachatero. “Watch out, I’m about to do a whole album,” the Oakland native teased in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their studio session.

Bts with the one and only @princeroyce on my app now! Thanks for helping a playa out with the Spanish😂👊🏽 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

According to Prince Royce, featuring the triple threat on the song was a no-brainer. “We thought it’d be great to have a girl on it. And there were already talks with Zendaya and her team about doing something together, so we reached out again and got back in touch,” he told Billboard.

As Daya considers her next move in Latin music, take a listen to “X” here: