Zoey Dollaz Dismisses Mumble Rappers Everywhere With Funk Flex (Video)

Zoey Dollaz refuses to sit quietly next to the new generation of mumble rappers. The Freebandz signee has been moving up in the ranks since debuting his Port-Au-Prince and October mixtapes last year. Now that his single, “Bad Tings,” feat DP Bantino is getting national recognition — and non-stop spins on radio stations everywhere, the Miami native had to pay a visit to Funkmaster Flex at Hot 97 to shut down any MC who dares to challenge him.

“Product of my environment, last of a dying breed/Flex, these mumble rap niggas twins like siamese,” Zoey raps over Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm.” “Dead or alive, you will never be better than I/I’m sick with rhymes, nigga you better go get you a job/Fuckin’ with me, you bound to lose some money/If this rap shit had a trophy they would never take it from me.”

Zoey joins other South Florida rappers like Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, and wifisfuneral who have emerged from the deep depths of Miami’s bubbling underground hip hop scene. The Haitian lyricist’s hardcore delivery and unique flow is unique in its own way, yet he still feels as though he’s a perfect mixture of both underground and legendary talent.

“I’m a Jay Z with Biggie rhymes/I’m a Nas with Tupac mind/I’m a Kodak Black and Bobby Shmurda with two glock nines,” he raps. “I’m a Dave East, mix it in with some AZ/Andre 3000 and Eminem, I’m a lil crazy/I’m a Jeezy with T.I.P. /I’m Luda, mixed with Future, or maybe I’m Mayweather/With the strength of the great Ali.”

Watch Zoey Dollaz freestyle for Funk Flex below.