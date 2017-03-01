Amar’e Stoudemire Catches Heat For Homophobic Statements

Amar’e Stoudemire has taken his basketball talents to Israeli Premier League, a far cry from his days of NBA dominance. When a reporter asked members of the Hapoel Jerusalem their feelings about having a gay teammate, most said they would not have a problem or an issue with the player’s personal choice. The sentiment changed when the cameras uncomfortably got to the six-time NBA All-Star.

Stoudemire told Walla Sport, “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive, take a different route to the gym.” When asked if he was joking, Stoudemire replied with a smirk. “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke,” he said.

Back in 2012 while Stoudemire was a member of the New York Knicks, he was caught in the middle of some controversy after sending a vulgar DM responding to a fan who tweeted, “[Amar’e] better come back a lot stronger and quicker to make up for this past season.”

STAT answered with a private direct message, writing, “F**k you! I don’t have to do anything f*gg*t,” but later apologized after being reprimanded with a $50,000 fine from the NBA.

Stoudemire publicly apologized after the hefty fine, stating, “I am a huge supporter of civil rights for all people. I am disappointed in myself for my statement to a fan. I should have known better and there is no excuse.”