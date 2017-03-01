“Guess Club,” the second capsule clothing collection created by A$AP Rocky, is inspired by the carefree feelings of childhood.

READ: TDE’s 2016 Holiday Concert & Toy Giveaway Brought Holiday Cheer To Nickerson Gardens

According to reports, the “Money Man” MC shared that the new collection will drop Mar. 10. Much like his first capsule collection, A$AP is hoping to evoke a feeling of nostalgia for fashion fans.

“It’s all tracking back to my childhood: Saturday morning and early afternoons with cereal and cartoons, toys, records and eight-tracks, Toys ‘R’ Us,” he told WWD. “I want to be a kid forever.”

His first collection, released in Feb. 2016, featured 80s-inspired threads and reportedly sold out in hours. The new collection features classic logo T-shirts, oversized jacket and high and low-rise bell-bottom jeans. Apparel for men and women ranges from $49 to $198 retail.

“[The 2017 collection is] all about my imagination,” Rocky said. “I’m a man-child, so the collaboration represents colorful, fun clothes, like a clubhouse collection. Like that hat that says, ‘Password’ on it.”

Look out for the duds in stores like Opening Ceremony and Black Market next Friday.

READ: Cozy Season: A$AP Mob Has New Songs With Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert & More