YouTube sensation Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell is reportedly on life support after suffering a heart attack.

TMZ previously reported that O’Dell suffered chest pains and was vomiting at her Los Angeles home Tuesday (March 14) before being hospitalized.

After her husband called 911, O’Dell was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

O’Dell went viral for her Cooking With Auntie Fee food tutorials featuring recipes for “dumb good mac and cheese” and “sweet treats for the kids.”

**Earlier today, the same TMZ source reported that she died at 4:03 p.m. local time. However, a post from one of her Facebook accounts confirmed that O’Dell was still hospitalized.

