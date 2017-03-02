Seven employees of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force were accused of claiming false overtime pay, filing fake affidavits in a federal racketeering indictment, and burglary, reports The Grio. The ruling arrived on Wednesday morning (Mar. 2).

Reportedly, in true corrupt cop fashion, the officers stopped random people—whether they looked suspicious or not—and would take any amount of money the victims had on them. In one incident, the officers in question allegedly took $1,500 from a nursing home worker who was going to use his earnings to pay his rent.

During a press conference, Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the identities of those who were indicted. The officers in question include Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersi, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, Maurice Ward, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, and Detective Momodu Gondo.

“These are really robberies by people who are wearing police uniforms,” said Rosenstein.

The indictments stem from a 2016 investigation, which shows authorities under video surveillance. “These are 1930s style gangsters as far as I’m concerned,” added Davis. “This is a punch in the gut for the Baltimore Police Department.”