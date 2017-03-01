It’s a pattern in history for former presidential families to write memoirs once they leave office, and we may be getting just that from the former First Family. Michelle and Barack Obama sealed a book deal with Penguin Random House as announced Tuesday night (Feb. 28), and apparently it’s estimated to be worth over $60 million, New York Times reports.

No details about the deal have been disclosed, but the 44th president did maintain a journal so it’s suspected that a memoir of sorts is part of the deal. It is anticipated that Mr. Obama’s published work will vary from behind-the-scenes moments amidst major events to a discussion of race relations. Regardless, this will provide an opportunity for control by the former first lady and president to reshape their legacy in the way they want it to be solidified in history.

The only thing that we’re sure of in regards to the deal is that philanthropy is weaved in. The Obama’s plan to donate one million books to the nonprofit, First Book, which provides books to disadvantaged children and Open eBooks, the Washington-based partner for the 2016 White House digital education campaign. In addition, the Former First Couple are set to donate a portion of their advances to charity, including the Obama Foundation.

Both of the Obamas have previously worked with Penguin Random House. Mrs. Obama released American Grown through the company’s imprint, Crown. While Mr. Obama has released one title under the same imprint, The Audacity Of Hope, he adds two more best sellers to that list with, Dreams From My Father and Of Thee I Sing.

The publisher’s chief executive, Markus Dohle, had this to say of their bid win for the Obamas’ post-presidential book deal. “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama. With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

We’re absolutely thrilled as well, Mr. Dohle.

