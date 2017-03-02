During a trip to Cuba in January, photographer David Tesinsky gravitated toward a transgender woman named Malu who managed to become a celebrity of sorts by living freely in stark contrast to the nation’s “low profile” queer community.

The visual artist also turned his lens on Natasha and Alina, self-identified gay men who transform into drag performers in Havana nightclubs after dark, for his “Before Night Falls” series.

READ: ‘Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome Talks About Playing Queer As A Straight Latino

“I’m inspired by contrast,” Tesinsky told The Huffington Post. “That somebody could just be selling fruits and vegetables during the day for a living, and then can turn into a queen of the evening on stage at night.”

Discover how “Before Night Falls” expands the conversation on gender and identity in a country with a history of neglecting its LGBTQ citizens here.

READ: Raúl Castro’s Daughter Is Leading A New LGBT Uprising In Cuba