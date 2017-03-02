Grab your calendars hip-hop fans. The Cash Money Records documentary, Before Anythang: The Story Behind the Cash Money Record Empire, will premiere on May 12 exclusively on Apple Music, per Birdman’s Instagram.

MAY 12 THE MOVIE #BEFORE ANYTHANG sound trak same day 20yrs cashmoney lifestyle A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Born Bryan Williams, the 48-year-old mogul is known as part of the brain behind the empire, and after signing a deal with Apple Music, he’s ready to present his first project. The documentary will serve to answer any burning questions surrounding the record label’s inception and rise to power.

Cash Money paved the way for other labels under its umbrella, like Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money, to breed new talent. Weezy created a roster of superstars that includes two of the biggest artists in music, Drake and Nicki Minaj. According to Baby, he’s still moving full steam ahead on the music side of business with the pending release of Rich Gang II: Lifestyles with Young Thug.

