When caught in a moment of anger and sheer annoyance, you’re bound to come off to friends and the general public a little coconuts. This seems to have happened to Blac Chyna early Wednesday morning (March 29) when she went on snapping spree against her former fiancé, Tyga.

READ Blac Chyna Says She’s With Rob Kardashian For The Long Haul

The reality star and businesswoman is now trending for her outburst, which included a lot of exclamation marks and finger pointing to the “Rack City” rapper. The two have had one complicated relationship which lead to them dating members of the Kardashian clan, with Chyna birthing a daughter with former sock-entrepreneur Rob Kardashian.

It may have been a bit tricky to decipher, but here’s a little breakdown. Here’s what Chyna said:

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support! N***a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting your f**a**! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a b****! And u can go get ur mom, or ur b****! Lol!!! Or ur n***a u f***in or Terrell or heather! [Tyga’s address, eep.]”

And here’s what we think she meant:

“It’s funny to me— when Tyga and his side ni**a kicked me out, they wanted to see me fail. I had to grind from the dirt and never asked for child support! Since ni**as want to act like h**s, I’ll treat you that way. Why aren’t you paying Jenny but have time to tell my business about King?! I have more money than you have in your bank account Michael (Tyga’s govt. name), so feel free to tell Kylie and Rob why I’m contacting you. As you know, this is solely about King’s account. But of course, you’ll make it seem that I want you. Tyga, you’re a bi**h and go run to your mother or your other b***h. Or that ni**a you’re having sex with, its it Terrell or Heather? [Tyga’s address, eep.]”

So when it comes down to it, there’s a slight miscommunication with Chyna and Tyga’s financial agreements towards their son, King Cairo. While Chyna has stated in the past that she’s never requested money from the rapper, it looks as though their sitter needs to be paid. There also seems to be issues going on with their son’s bank account with Chyna suggesting that someone has been taking funds from it. Regardless, Chyna’s fans have flocked to Tyga’s page with the hashtag, #PayJenny.

CREDIT: Instagram

In a recent interview with People, Tyga explained that he wanted to reduce his spending when it comes to giving his son the finer things in life. “I’m trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He is very spoiled,” Tyga said. “He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to teach him that I work hard to get everything. He’s kind of like, ‘Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat.’ Not that he’s spoiled, but that’s all he knows. You’ve got to teach him other things and that you’ve got to work for that stuff.”

We know one thing—money is funny and it can really ruin relationships. Hopefully these two can co-parent and work it all out.

READ Digital Cover: Tyga ‘King Unchained