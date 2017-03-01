Bobby Shmurda Calls Meek Mill From Jail And Spits A Freestyle

Bobby Shmurda denied bail
CREDIT: Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda has been serving his jail sentence, but has been carefully working on his craft. Late Monday night (Feb 27), Trav posted a clip on Instagram where he recorded Shmurda’s call — and after claiming to have been working on  newmusic, Shmurda goes straight into a freestyle.

The Brooklyn rapper is heard saying, “Man, I’m good. I’m getting big, man. I’m writing everyday. I got some shit, man.” After  rapper Trav prompts Shmurda to let him hear some material, the rapper unleashes some bars.

Members of Shmurda’s team, GS9, have been sentenced to as much as 98 years in prison. Bobby has been behind bars since 2014 and after accepting a plea deal for trying to smuggle a weapon into Rikers Island.

