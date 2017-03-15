Shad Moss, known to many as MC Lil Bow Wow, attempted to chime in on the hot news of the day, and it didn’t work out in his favor. His tweet was directed at President Donald Trump and tried to defend his “uncle” Snoop Dogg’s video for “Lavender,” in which the Long Beach rapper shoots a clown who bears a striking resemblance to Trump.

Trump tweeted early this morning (Mar. 15) that Snoop, “failing career and all,” would have been jailed if he aimed and fired the gun in the video at our previous president, Barack Obama.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

In Bow Wow’s response tweet, he wrote that Trump needs to “shut his punk a** up” before he and Snoop Dogg force First Lady Melania Trump to work for them (they’ll be her pimps).

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us. — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) March 15, 2017

If we’ve learned anything about Bow Wow, it’s that his social media clapbacks often result in major clowning. Naturally, Twitter was quick to shut him down, with many users saying that it wasn’t his place to try and elicit a reaction from Trump.

Bow Wow and Snoop Dogg go way back. As a young performer, Bow Wow was noticed by Snoop Dogg, and he is allegedly the little kid on the “Gz and Hustlas” intro from Snoop’s Doggystyle album (you know, the one who wants to be a “mutha f**kin’ hustla” when he grows up). Reports say that Snoop will also help Bow Wow produce his “last” album.

What do you think about Moss’ tweet? Sound off in the comments and check out some hilarious reactions to his tweet below.

Us black people every time Bow Wow says something pic.twitter.com/M6X4Hw2sxb — 🌺Trinity Travis🌺 (@TrinityTravis2k) March 15, 2017

Bow wow is really the meg griffin of the African American community Lmfaooooooo — Dion Brazill (@MachineGunnKira) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow clowned the most clownable person in the world and STILL looks like an idiot 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bz6m1b5hSS — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow: Imma threaten the President of the United States and his wife, ya’ll got my back??! Us: pic.twitter.com/8kkXdTOkPD — Petty La’Belle (@PlainJane357) March 15, 2017

Bow wow said “before WE pimp your wife” ….I know Snoop ain’t sign on for all that 😭 — Nah🇭🇹 (@FaithIsHer) March 15, 2017