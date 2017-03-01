Bruno Mars dropped his video for his latest single off of 24K Magic, “That’s What I Like.”

The intoxicating video features the 31-year-old musician, who dons and black and white striped shirt, black pants and crisp white sneakers, dancing to each word he sings, as incredible edits make each move and groove pop.

Several words in the song prompt white stencils of different items to appear with Bruno, such as a mirror (“Take a look in that mirror/ Now tell me who’s the fairest”) and a strawberry champagne glass. The magic of this video is in the simplicity. Mars’ effortless performance abilities are coupled with subtle visual aspects, which make for a magical three minutes and 30 seconds.

“That’s What I Like” has skyrocketed to the top of Billboard Hot’s Hip-Hop/R&B chart, due in part to his performance of the song at the 2017 Grammy Awards last month.

Watch the video below.