Calvin Harris is making an attempt to integrate his music into the pop-rap category, and so far, he’s on a pretty good run. The Scottish DJ recently announced his next single “Heatstroke,” featuring Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Ariana Grande.

Although Harris didn’t bless fans with a clip of the track, he teased the cover art for the major collaboration on Twitter on Tuesday (March 28), as well as the song credits. Pharrell appears to share writing credit and contribute to vocal production, while Ariana and Thugger are solely featured on the vocals.

CALVIN HARRIS // YOUNG THUG // PHARRELL // ARIANA GRANDE pic.twitter.com/9Ups0Eu53O — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 28, 2017

The producer’s latest announcement comes shortly after the rollout of Harris’ well-received pop-rap collab “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. Harris also shared behind-the-scenes footage of him curating the record on his home keyboard on Twitter shortly after the single was dropped.

