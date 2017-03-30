Cam’ron Deals With Heartbreak In His Second Teaser For ‘10,000 Miles’

Cam’ron recently shared the latest teaser for his upcoming film 10,000 Miles on Instagram. In the second trailer, we see Cam wrapped in a blanket that he and his ex-girlfriend used to share while wearing a shirt that reads “Cheat on your diet, not your girl.” The Dipset rapper looks extremely depressed as he tells his boy how sprung he is now that she’s out of his life.

10,000 miles this Thursday @sencity730 directed by @iamghettonerd A post shared by @mr_camron on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

READ: Cam’ron Only Condones Snitching When It Involves Donald Trump

Killa Cam took to IG to reveal another snippet of his new single, also called “10,000 Miles.” The song samples Vanessa Carlton’s smash hit “A Thousand Miles” and will accompany Cam’s upcoming movie. After teasing the song in January, Cam plans to officially release the single this Friday (March 31).

The film 10,000 Miles is slated to make its debut this summer.