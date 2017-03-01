Cardi B Reportedly Signs Mega Deal With Atlantic Records

Since announcing her departure from Love and Hip Hop New York at the end of 2016, Cardi B has been laser-focused on all things career. The Bronx emcee is already off to a promising 2017 with a recurring role on Being Mary Jane and the release of her highly-anticipated mixtape, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2.

Now, according to theJasmineBrand.com, the social media influencer is at the center of a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records.

This lil bitch from the BRONX RIGHT HERE !!! BIG LICK A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Cardi B hopped on Instagram amid the rumors on Tuesday (Feb. 28) but has yet to confirm or deny them. “Am I looking like I caught a lick or did I really caught a lick though?” she asked after dropping bars from her Offset-assisted single. “I ain’t even gonna talk about it.”

After speaking with VIBE Viva last year, one thing is undisputed — the November cover star isn’t playing around when it comes to carving her lane in rap. “Everything I do, I take seriously. Everything, everything, everything,” she said. “Everything I do takes me time. I don’t want people to think I became a rapper because I was on Love and Hip Hop. There are a couple of songs that are on [Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1] that I been did before Love and Hip Hop, it just wasn’t completely perfect. It wasn’t completely perfect and everything takes time. It took me like a year to complete the mixtape. Everything I do, it takes a lot of time for me to do it because only the best sells, you know? If you want people to take you seriously, you gotta do the best.”

