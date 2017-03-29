In light of Cardi B’s XXL Freshman cover nomination and the onslaught of insults from naysayers that followed, the VIBE Viva digital cover star issued a searing PSA in the form of an unreleased verse to those who dub her less than qualified for such a title.

In a short video clip published on Twitter Tuesday night (March 28), Belcalis discharged 60 seconds of cutthroat rhymes while throwing down the gauntlet at her male counterparts in the process, a move that prompted the online community to raise a collective YAAAS!

Truth is, Cardi can show you better than we can tell you. Watch her go off: