Cardi B Is Snatching Wigs On Twitter With 60 Seconds Of Cutthroat Rhymes
In light of Cardi B’s XXL Freshman cover nomination and the onslaught of insults from naysayers that followed, the VIBE Viva digital cover star issued a searing PSA in the form of an unreleased verse to those who dub her less than qualified for such a title.
In a short video clip published on Twitter Tuesday night (March 28), Belcalis discharged 60 seconds of cutthroat rhymes while throwing down the gauntlet at her male counterparts in the process, a move that prompted the online community to raise a collective YAAAS!
Truth is, Cardi can show you better than we can tell you. Watch her go off:
NIKKAs can’t front like I don’t eat this RAP SHIT FUCK OUTTA HERE !!!! pic.twitter.com/mQPP12Hh1a
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2017