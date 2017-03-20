Worlds collide in the latest ad creative from 1800 Tequila, which leans on a unique, high-energy soundtrack from Octave Minds featuring Chance the Rapper to highlight the duality of the brand’s character: refinement with an edge.

The song, “Tap Dance,” beautifully blends the EDM-meets-jazz style of Octave Minds with the raw, rhythmic lyricism of Grammy darling Chance, and when layered over a quick-cutting sequence that juxtaposes two disparate sides of the protagonist’s life – one-part pianist, one-part boxer – the track’s almost genre-less quality represents an identity that cannot be defined by one trait.

READ: Chicago Students Pen Heartfelt Letter To Chance The Rapper After $1 Million Donation

This two-sided story is the hallmark of 1800’s latest mantra, “Just Refined Enough.” According to the brand, the new positioning aims to break through tired liquor stereotypes and spark a new conversation about the multi-dimensional nature of modern masculinity. However, the essence of the campaign isn’t entirely unfamiliar territory for the tequila brand – over the past year, 1800 has explored raw yet refined talent by delving into the world of hip-hop.

Through partnerships with Billboard, 1800 worked with notable hip-hop artists such as Rae Sremmurd, Travis Scott, Wale, and Mike WiLL Made-It to shed light on urban lifestyles by tracing the artists’ roots.

WATCH: 1800 Presents: Behind The Beats Feat. Amadeus, Harry Fraud & More

Read more and watch the “Hands” video, featuring their new collaboration over on Billboard.com.