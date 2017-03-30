The Madeira Islands airport in Portugal attempted to make a nice gesture to the superstar soccer player by holding a press conference after renaming the airport after Cristiano Ronaldo. So far so good, right? Things took an awful turn when the time came to unveil the statue that was supposed to resemble Ronaldo’s bust and it was honestly laughable, looking nothing like the Armani model—who didn’t seem to be fazed by the butchering.

The country’s president and prime minister even flew in for the enshrinement, paying tribute to the 32-year-old Portugal legend. As usual, social media had a field day with the unforgiving bronze statue, making hilarious comparisons that I’m sure the sculptor of the work wouldn’t want to hear. Luckily for Shaquille O’Neal, his statue unveiled outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles last week (March 25) came out far better.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have nightmares about his statue. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/UU6gwEpFMZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2017

am I nuts or does the Ronaldo statue look like Kristaps Porzingis? pic.twitter.com/lC8qnHiVnZ — Dan Gartland (@Dan_Gartland) March 29, 2017

Is that a statue of Ronaldo or Sloth? Lmao pic.twitter.com/x1vs0K3Qm5 — Luke Monica (@Luke_Monica) March 29, 2017

Which is worse? This Cristiano Ronaldo bust or the infamous Tom Brady courtroom sketch? pic.twitter.com/avDk65ZFeW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 29, 2017