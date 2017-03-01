Da Brat has weighed in on the current Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma beef, by giving love to both artists.

READ Hip-Hop History: 10 Memorable Diss Single Covers

The rapper, who is a part of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game series, sat with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to share her current endeavors. Given Da Brat’s background (she’s the first solo femcee to go platinum), the rapper praised Remy for her bars on her diss track, “shETHER.” She also gave props to Nicki Minaj for her glowing career.

“Personally I don’t know Nicki. Everything she’s done is cool. Proud of her for representing the female emcee,” she said. “I gotta go with Remy. I got history with Remy. She’s part of my era. I respect Remy. We friends. As far as the bars, Remy’s bars have eaten the s**t out of anything Nicki has ever said unfortunately; I’m sorry.”

READ Safaree On The Nicki Minaj-Remy Ma Feud: “What Can She Even Say To Remy?”

Since the release of “shETHER,” fans have been waiting like Spongebob in a diner for Nicki to respond. The businesswoman has placed her interest elsewhere, such as her upcoming single with Future and slaying on Instagram. Like the fans, Da Brat is hoping Nicki replies because, culture.

“This is hip-hop; this is real hip-hop,” she said. “Now we’re waiting on what Nicki is gonna say. How can you be quiet because Rem took it all the way below the belt and went real deep.”

Besides playing the waiting game, you can take a look at Remy’s latest political freestyles. The rapper teamed up with Marie Claire to offer thoughts on the glass ceiling and other women’s rights issues.

READ Before She Takes The L: 5 Ways Nicki Minaj Can Win The Internet Back