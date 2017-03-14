Comedian Dave Chappelle isn’t in favor of anymore President Donald Trump inspired jokes.

During a recent interview for Toronto’s CBC News, the legendary comedian revealed that POTUS isn’t benefiting any comedians. “I think Trump’s kind of bad for comedy,” he said when asked about the president’s role in the comedy scene. “Most comics in the states are starting to do the same jokes just because Trump is so on everybody’s mind, so it’ll be nice when we don’t have to talk about him as much.”

While he thinks punchlines about Trump are getting a bit redundant, Chappelle still feels comedy is the best remedy for our current turbulent political atmosphere. “Well, in my life, nothing’s bigger than comedy,” he said. “I love my genre and my genre allows me to be more honest than most people’s, but it’s still comedy, man. It’s gotta be in the spirit of levity because it kinda helps us get through tough times like this.”

The Ohio native also believes that the genre is making a strong comeback with the likes of Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld returning to the stage despite the ills of Trump’s rhetoric and policies.

“I feel like my genre is secure,” Chappelle explained. “The guys that I see coming up carry the mantle well, and then a lot of the guys who have been banging from the beginning have come back to stand-up. You’re seeing Chris Rock back, you’re seeing Jon Stewart in the clubs, you’re seeing Seinfeld back. So I feel like the genre’s just very strong and healthy and everyone inspires me.”