In less than a week, Netflix will be home to two never-before-seen Dave Chappelle comedy stand-ups. From Los Angeles to Austin, the famed funnyman will fill people’s stomachs with laughter as he solidifies his return to television screens with new material.

This feature marks nearly 13 years since the Ohio native ran off a list of punchlines in Dave Chappelle: For What It’s Worth, Pitchfork reports. Within the forthcoming special, the comedic creative picks at mainstream headlines including ISIS and the resurgence of O.J. Simpson’s past. In addition to the two aforementioned specials, another stand-up feature from Chappelle will reportedly arrive on Netflix in the near future.

Per Variety, Lisa Nishimura, the streaming service’s vice president of original documentary and comedy, said, “Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential. Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy.”

The programs will debut March 21.