Daye Jack’s initial dream was to become the next “black Steve Jobs,” he says. Inspired by his father and the Apple pioneer, Jack was determined to be a master at programming computers, and even earned a computer science scholarship to New York University. But with a prior relocation from Nigeria to Atlanta, his new calling in life was loud and clear.

Thanks to choir experience and immersing himself in the new music scene with influences like Joey Bada$$, Chance the Rapper, and Mac Miller, Jack cooked up his debut mixtape Hello World.

The Atlanta native gained recognition from Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, XXL, Pitchfork, and Complex for his intricately constructed soundscapes and the honesty that lies within them. Jack’s list of collaborators include Killer Mike (“Hands Up”), Tori Kelly (“Expensive”), and Ariana Grande (“Sometimes”). Now he’s ready to introduce his latest offering, No Data, to the music world.

“Raw” is a standout on the 12-track compilation. The melody, produced by Elizondo and remixed by Denzel Curry and Grim Dave, serves as their honest contribution to rap. “We wanted to make something hardcore, straightforward, and rap,” Jack says. “That’s how we got ‘Raw.’ Lyrically, it’s about doing you, being yourself, and going hard at it.”

Through his album, Jack aims to spread messages of gambling on yourself, going for the gold, and having a headstrong attitude. His verses lay comfortably over glitchy synths and funky beats, which he uses to the ride waves of music. He’s joined by his computerized hype woman, A.I Sam.

“I want to do something people haven’t seen yet,” Jack says. “If you take one thing away from my music, it’s that you should be yourself and do you at all points. If I make it, I’d love to inspire some kid to be like, ‘Damn, if I do me, I can be successful.’”

Listen to Daye Jack’s No Data below.