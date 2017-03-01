DMX and the Ruff Ryders are getting back together for a reunion concert on April 21 in honor of their 20th anniversary since the label’s launch, Okayplayer reports. The show will go down in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center, but a massive tour could also be in the works. The early 2000s heavyweights such as Swizz Beatz, Eve, The LOX and Drag-On will also join the It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot artist onstage.

READ: Will DMX Release New Music Soon?

Ruff Ryders reunion tour! April 21 at the Barclays center! Don’t call it a comeback RR was always here!💪💯 pic.twitter.com/IHOyCXEFEM — Ruff Ryders (@itsruffryders) February 28, 2017

READ: DMX And Swizz Beatz Bring Back The Ruff Ryders Energy On “Bane Iz Back”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on March 3 on Ticketmaster. The reunion arrives on the heels of DMX making his return to music with a Swizz Beatz collabo, “Bain Is Back” in January. Hopefully a country wide tour is in line for the culture.

