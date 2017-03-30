Shonda Rhimes and Dove have joined forces in creating a production company called Real Beauty Productions, designed to showcase the endless ways in which women of color define beauty.

The new platform will give girls and women from all over a chance to tell and create their personal stories that are inspired by what beauty means to them. In an industry where oftentimes a white muse gets the upper hand over her black and brown counterparts, it’s imperative that all types of women are accurately represented.

According to a statement by Dove, 69 percent of women feel they aren’t visible in the media when it comes to advertisements, movies, and television. Additionally, 74 percent of women agree that the beauty industry needs to diversify and include different colors and shapes.

Now, women are encouraged to share their own stories on DoveRealBeauty.com. In the course of the year, these stories could turn into a film by Real Beauty Productions. The storytellers will work closely with Rhimes to develop their personal narratives onto the big or small screen.