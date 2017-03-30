New York is bubbling with talent and Downtown Dion proves that the city has much to offer with his latest project, Swoop Dreams. Reppin’ the Lower East Side, Dion takes full control on his 11-track mixtape and gives fans a nice glimpse into his growth thus far.

READ: Premiere: West Coast Duo MIKNNA Debuts New Track, “Mona Lisa”

With production from Adrian Lau, Jaydawn, and Harry Fraud, the release is packed with soulful Rotten Apple sounds—which serve as the base for Dion’s bars. The project doesn’t contain a single guest feature which allows the rapper to stay uninterrupted while displaying his versatility.

Listen to the New York sound on Swoop Dreams below.

WATCH: Premiere: SRF SCHL’s Downtown Dion Debuts Short Film, “Only”