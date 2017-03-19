With the first day of Spring right around the corner, Drake officially released More Life into the digital streets and onto streaming services everywhere. Although the 22-track playlist provides body-moving “riddims” and an all-around enjoyable playlist for music lovers alike, the Canadian artist’s use of familiar tracks seamlessly added a dash of fresh nostalgia to the 6 God’s latest compilation.

From Sonic the Hedgehog (yes, Sonic the Hedgehog) to Earth, Wind, & Fire’s 1974 single, “Devotion” to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 spring banger, “If You Had My Love,” the former Degrassi actor made it a point to tap into the catalog of music veterans and newcomers from around the world as well as Canadian pop culture to bring his project to life. Thanks to the OVO Firm and, of course, Drake’s love for music and pop culture, we grabbed up the familiar and fresh sounds and compiled them here for you to listen.

