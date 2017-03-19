What A Time: The Twitter Reactions To Drake’s ‘More Life’ Couldn’t Be More Accurate

When a moment in music or entertainment goes down, you can always rely on social media to bring on the comic relief. After hearing its debut on OVO Sound Radio’s latest episode, Twitter users turned to their accounts to share their thoughts on Drake’s long-awaited playlist, More Life.

Just like clockwork, the “twitter fingers” jokingly created memes and GIF-supported tweets while delivering laughs (and even a conspiracy), making the #MoreLife experience that more entertaining. Among the topics addressed on social media, Young Thug’s surprisingly audible and comprehensible lyrics, Kanye West’s re-emerged throwback sound, and Drake’s subtle diss towards Meek Mill all brought about similar reactions.

Above all, the quality of the playlist proved to be pleasing library addition for Drizzy fans far and wide.

We can’t event lie. This playlist has been on repeat since it dropped…

Way to wrap up the 1st quarter of 2017…

[ insert eyes emoji’s here ]…

And1…

Basically. If you’ve missed the release of More Life or have been totally unaware about Drakes release of new music,  it’s not too late to catch up here.

