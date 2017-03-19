When a moment in music or entertainment goes down, you can always rely on social media to bring on the comic relief. After hearing its debut on OVO Sound Radio’s latest episode, Twitter users turned to their accounts to share their thoughts on Drake’s long-awaited playlist, More Life.

Just like clockwork, the “twitter fingers” jokingly created memes and GIF-supported tweets while delivering laughs (and even a conspiracy), making the #MoreLife experience that more entertaining. Among the topics addressed on social media, Young Thug’s surprisingly audible and comprehensible lyrics, Kanye West’s re-emerged throwback sound, and Drake’s subtle diss towards Meek Mill all brought about similar reactions.

Above all, the quality of the playlist proved to be pleasing library addition for Drizzy fans far and wide.

We can’t event lie. This playlist has been on repeat since it dropped…

teenage fever got me feeling like how I used to with marvins room #morelife pic.twitter.com/dp0KID67PJ — s h e e n a ॐ (@sheenadotcomm) March 18, 2017

Drake made Young Thug speak English and brought back the old Kanye. I mean what more can you ask for? #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/08ZAXxYylS — Swahili Llama (@_sahilalam_) March 19, 2017

Way to wrap up the 1st quarter of 2017…

when your life is falling apart but #MoreLife drops pic.twitter.com/w903Vj0xJp — #SyeD Xaifoo (@Xaifoo_Official) March 19, 2017

When Drake said “How u let the kid fighting ghostwriting rumors turn u into a ghost” Meek:#MoreLife #Drake #OVOSound pic.twitter.com/RLoasqyBQ5 — Adrian. (@AdrianRomeroooo) March 19, 2017

[ insert eyes emoji’s here ]…

Whenever #Drake drop a new album and he says something slick about 1 of ex’s u find yourself relating to him like… #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/mAP5lhZlee — Kay Anderson (@kaystyling) March 19, 2017

And1…

Drake while he was in the studio for #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/TNNG2J6Gha — ㅤ (@6ixBible) March 19, 2017

Basically. If you’ve missed the release of More Life or have been totally unaware about Drakes release of new music, it’s not too late to catch up here.