Ed Sheeran is notable for his unexpected collaboration and he has not disappointed with the recruits for his Latin Remix of “Shape of You” with features from Zion y Lennox.

In the latest reimagined version of his chart-topping record, the Puerto Rican reggaetoneros bounce off verses with the the English singer. The dancehall track is formulated to be a successful attempt at tapping into the Latin market.

The Latin remix of “Shape of You” marks the first time that Sheeran has collaborated with a Latino artist, and although we do not get a new verse or flow from the singer-songwriter, the mix seems to fit perfectly with the style of the heavy-hitting Puerto Rican duo, who make an appearance in vintage form.

Listen to the fusion below.