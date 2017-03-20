Even though he calls London home, Ed Sheeran never shies away from his Irish heritage. His recent single “Galway Girl” is now coupled with a Lyric video that was released just in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2017.

The video features the symbol that is also the title of his album (÷.), and it breaks down the story of a Irish woman falling for an English man. The lukcy clover is sprinkled along the video with background music from the Irish fiddle.

“Galway GIrl” remains on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Billboards 200 chart as a recent staple.