Emory University’s student body wasn’t thrilled to hear their money for an upcoming concert was given to the wrong guys. In the weeks leading up to on-campus event “Dooley Week,” the campus’ student council were scammed by a booking agency allegedly representing the men behind “Bad & Boujee.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Emory Student Programming Council delivered the sad news to students on Tuesday (March 28) after it was confirmed that Migos would not take the stage for their annual celebrity-filled bash (April 4- April 9). The organization claims GTA Bookings LLC., a third party agency they were in contact with, had no ties to the group. “Emory’s Division of Campus Life is convening a working group of students and staff to review processes related to contracts and financial transactions and implement recommendations to prevent any future fraudulent activity,” spokeswoman Elaine Justice said. SPC says despite getting duped for an undisclosed amount of student funds, they tried yet again to book Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, but scheduling conflicts arose.

Students didn’t blame the agency, but the organization for not doing enough research before shelling out the cash. “The concert did not fail because the third party agency was a fraud. It failed because none of you bothered to even google their concert dates or contact their agents directly,” one student said on the group’s Facebook page. Please take responsibility for this failure instead of making up lousy excuses.” Another also pointed out the rap group’s transparency on social media when it comes to performances. “How do you guys mess this up? They have booking information on their twitter,” the other student noted.

When it comes to GTA Bookings LLC., a representative spoke to AJC about the transaction and also showed fault to Emory. The man, who didn’t identify himself, claims they never got the first wire transfer from the school on time, leading the group to book another show. He did confirm that Emory would be receiving a full refund, but didn’t say when.

GTA has a video on YouTube about their services, with celebrities like Kevin Hart and 2 Chainz featured in the ad. Their site also lists Kim Kardashian, Mike Epps and Amber Rose on their “roster.”

A statement from the group didn’t mention the school but distanced themselves from the incident. “It’s never acceptable for people to try to get over on others,” the representative said. “We do not condone this type of behavior.”

As for now, “Dooley Week” will live on with verified performances and appearances from DJ Khaled, comedian Pete Holmes and The Chainsmokers.