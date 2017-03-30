The 20th anniversary of Erykah Badu’s game-changing album Baduizm happened back in February 2017, but the songstress is still in celebration mode. The queen of neo-soul recently announced her plans to play a one-off gig in London to honor her debut album this summer.

According to the venue’s Twitter account, the show will reportedly be held in the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will serve as a follow-up to Badu’s initial celebration, which kicked off during her annual “Sauceizm” birthday bash back in February.

Baduizm was arguably one of the singer’s most influential albums and propelled her within the neo-soul and R&B categories. The album’s most notable hits are “On & On,” “Appletree,” and “Next Lifetime.” Badu’s London show will take place July 6. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Mar. 31). For more information, click here.