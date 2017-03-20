Ezale has finally broken out of the Bay Area with his most recent The Tonight Show mixtape, which was the followup effort to his 2013 Drug Funnie project. The MDMA loving rapper is known for being the life of the party, but he also has a lot of gems to share.

His latest video spreads the frightening reality of how precious life really is. “All It Take” illustrates how staying on the straight and narrow path of life doesn’t always seem the coolest but it may save your life.

The East Oakland native narrates his street upbringing using bright synths and a helping of funk, which makes for a smooth beat paying homage to ’80s electro-R&B. “That’s all it took,” Ezale spits on the hook, “when the money got him lost and the dope got him hooked.”

Watch the new visuals where Ezale takes viewers a journey until it all comes crashing down after a simple drug deal goes horribly wrong. That’s “All It Takes!”