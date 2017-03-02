Fabolous and Lil Uzi Vert brought their mixtape favorite, “Godard Bag,” to life in a new mini-movie. The heavy hitters called in a few favors to get the job done this go around.

Fablo Freshcobar never gets caught slipping so when a deal with his Asian Plug goes south, we see the Brooklyn hustler take matters into his own hands. In the video, Fab and Uzi in neighboring hotel rooms before Loso has to think fast so he doesn’t end up as another statistic.

With an Outkast sample on the track, Uzi and Fab spit back to back verses on the Summer Time Shootout 2: The Level Up track.