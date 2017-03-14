Fabolous gains another piece of hardware to commemorate his storied career. According to HotNewHipHop, the “Lituation” rapper was honored with the Key to Brooklyn on Thursday (Mar. 9).

The event took place at Brooklyn’s Borough Hall, and hosted guests like fellow artists Wale, Ryan Leslie, and Fab’s most trusted mixtape collaborator, DJ Clue. Another confidant, Swizz Beatz, also shared a few reminiscent words on his “Return of the Hustle” partner, referring to Fab as a “secret weapon.”

“He’s the secret weapon for fashion, the secret weapon for music, the secret weapon for creativity. He’s the secret weapon behind a lot of artists doing what they do today,” the famed producer said. Fabolous, born John David Jackson, also took to Instagram to share his sentiments on the honor, which was bestowed upon him during an Icon Talks event.

Thank You’s to every person who gives you a opportunity to be who you aspire to be. 📶 @sharoncarpenter @iamjhsa [shot by @evanpierce] #ICONTalks A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Swizz also called for Fab to end his mixtape run and head back into the studio to craft a new album. Hopefully Loso will take his advice and give fans a new body of tunes this year.