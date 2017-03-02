Premiere: Faith Evans & The Notorious B.I.G. Feat. Snoop Dogg “When We Party” (Behind The Scenes)
Filmed in Los Angeles, Faith Evans was recently on location with Snoop Dogg for the forthcoming music video, “When We Party” — from the singer’s duet album with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G. It was all smiles during the fun filled shoot with the West Coast and East Coast legends.
The King & I is Faith’s first album in ten years and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19 release, which is two days before Biggie’s birthday.
Pre-order the album on iTunes now.