Faith Evans has her hands busy. While stopping by The Breakfast Club last week (Mar. 9) to promote her forthcoming duet album, The King & I, featuring her late husband Notorious B.I.G., the First Lady of Bad Boy hinted at another project she has in the works. Evans revealed she’s working on her own biopic, and it’s slated to premiere sometime this year.

The upcoming biopic was reportedly inspired by the singer’s 2009 memoir, Keep the Faith. The movie will reportedly dig into her musical career and personal life, including her love story with Biggie and his publicized affairs. Evans assures that the biopic will differ from her memoir however. In the book, the singer detailed getting physical with Lil Kim and other women who were involved with her husband, but that drama will not make it into the movie. “I’m the executive producer on it, and I’m working closely with the screenwriters. It’s definitely not going to be something other than what I would want to see. I like to be very tactful — but honest,” Evans told The Breakfast Club hosts.

Don’t worry, fans will still get to see the love triangle through Evans’ perspective, but she doesn’t want to focus on only that at the risk of returning to that ill time in both her and Kim’s life. “I’m not trying to open up no old wounds,” she insisted. “But if I do decide to show something that was in my book — for example, the situation with me and Kim — I was very clear this is what I felt then because of obvious reasons, but I don’t feel that way anymore.” The songstress confirmed that she and Kim have since reconciled. In fact, the two were recently seen standing close to each other at Biggie Night at the Barclays Center on Monday (Mar. 13).

It’s unclear when or where the biopic will premiere. But in the meantime, fans can hold on to The King & I, which is set to drop on May 19.