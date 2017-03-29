Oneal Ron Morris, better known as the “Toxic Tush Doctor,” pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, (March 27) after a patient died from a botched cosmetic butt surgery. Morris, 36, reportedly used a deadly cocktail of rubber cement, superglue and tire sealant for butt injections.

Morris’ sentence, includes five years probation along with a year she already served for practicing health care without a license. Although transgender, Morris will serve time in a men’s prison. Family and friends of Shatarka Nuby, who died from Morris’ injection in 2012, appeared in court and begged the county judge for a harsher punishment.

“My daughter died the most inhumane death,” Nuby’s mother, Sherri Pitts said of her 31-year-old daughter. “Eighteen months she suffered with not knowing the full of what he put in her body. The doctors couldn’t do anything until they knew what portion they put in her body.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Nuby said she paid Morris $2,000 for treatment to enhance her butt, hips, breast and thighs from 2007 to 2010. Prior to her death, Nuby said she noticed hardening and discoloration where she was injected. A witness to the procedure said Morris superglued cotton balls to the injection site, however prosecutors weren’t able to confirm those allegations.

Morris’ Defense Attorney William Lanphear argued that Morris’ patients knew she wasn’t licensed, and liability should be fairly parceled out. “All parties share the responsibilities and the blame for their own actions and the role they played,” Lanphear.

At sentencing, Morris read from a prepared statement and maintained innocence.“I have never ever, or would dare ever ,inject or have injected any human with any type of unknown substance.”