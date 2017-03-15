Fans Think There’s An Uncanny Resemblance Between “No Frauds” & “Summer Sixteen”
Now that listeners have gotten to sit with Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, some are finding that the song has a similar groove to another Young Money jam.
As part of her #3PackFromParis rollout last week, Nicki dropped the single which also features a response to Remy Ma’s “shEther.” With punchlines galore and the warm reunion of “The Big Three” of hip-hop, the song has been picked apart by critics as it rests on iTunes “Top Songs” and Billboard’s “Trending 140” charts, respectfully. As a response to the track on Monday, a fan video merged “No Frauds” and Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” track to showcase a theory that the tracks sound wildly alike.
The collective of hilarious memes do a good job at pushing the narrative of a stolen beat, but this scenario might just be a dead end. Both tracks were co-produced by Cubebeatz, a frequent collaborator of other acts like Future and Travis Scott, hence the similar sound.
Meanwhile, Nicki has continued to celebrate the success of her singles on social media.
Let the conspiracy theories continue.
