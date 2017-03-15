Now that listeners have gotten to sit with Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, some are finding that the song has a similar groove to another Young Money jam.

READ Nicki Minaj Blasts PartyNextDoor Ghostwriting Rumors, Says He Had “Nothing” To Do With Her New Music

As part of her #3PackFromParis rollout last week, Nicki dropped the single which also features a response to Remy Ma’s “shEther.” With punchlines galore and the warm reunion of “The Big Three” of hip-hop, the song has been picked apart by critics as it rests on iTunes “Top Songs” and Billboard’s “Trending 140” charts, respectfully. As a response to the track on Monday, a fan video merged “No Frauds” and Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” track to showcase a theory that the tracks sound wildly alike.

A post shared by Peppermint Petty🌴🐸 (@reikipedia) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

The collective of hilarious memes do a good job at pushing the narrative of a stolen beat, but this scenario might just be a dead end. Both tracks were co-produced by Cubebeatz, a frequent collaborator of other acts like Future and Travis Scott, hence the similar sound.

Meanwhile, Nicki has continued to celebrate the success of her singles on social media.

A tweet 😩😂🙏🏽 (from 2015) 😳😩 #Nofrauds #RegretInYourTears #1 and #2 MOST ADDED ON U.S. RADIO. LOVE U GUYS 😍😘💎 https://t.co/o8mvH1tGof — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 15, 2017

Let the conspiracy theories continue.

READ Drake And Future’s “Summer Sixteen” Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Hip-Hop Tour Ever