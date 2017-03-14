February Cxld Warms Up Winter With His “Street Gospel”

As the weather on the East Coast shows a return of snowy weather, it’s more than appropriate that February Cxld release his own wintery visuals. From his forthcoming album, The Highway, the rising rapper releases his second single, “Street Gospel”.

The cold and gritty video features the Montreal rapper traveling across the city with a bad one at his side as he then meets the squad. The visuals are flashy, yet grimy as February Cxld stays slick-tongued while maintaining gritty subject in his lyrics.

“Street Gospel” finds the laying his street inspired raps over brooding Inotchz production. He gives the world a solid track for everyone down to grind all winter long.

February Cxld’s new album is set to release later this month. Until then, enjoy the visuals below.