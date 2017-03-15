Flatbush Zombies Gift Fans With An Unreleased Gem, “Babel”

It has been some months since we’ve heard new music from Brooklyn’s own Flatbush Zombies, but now, in the wake of their one-year anniversary of their critically-acclaimed debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, they give us an unreleased song, called “Bable”

Produced by long time group member Erick “The Architect” Elliot, “Babel” is a record that was left on the cutting room floor, and it features the trio flowing over dreamy and psychedelic sounding trap production with somber piano keys that help set the vibe. The lyrics are highly thought provoking as they recruit rhymes bout police brutality, spirituality, and overcrowded jails from arresting marijuana users.

“Babel” takes us on a trippy ride that certainly does not disappoint. In case “Babel” sounds familiar to some of you, then you’re not tripping. This is a track that The Architect premiered sometime last year on Instagram.