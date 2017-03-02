The water crisis in Flint reached unthinkable heights. The Washington Post reports that residents will have to pay for water they can’t consume without an approved filtering system.

State officials will reportedly end a program on Wednesday (Mar. 2), that helped residents pay for their water bill since the massive health incident in 2014. The crisis is responsible for much of the city’s lead infused water contamination. Since the disaster, the state spent $41 million on credits to help minimize local utility bills. Those who inhabit the area have received a 65 percent monthly credit, and business owners have garnered a 20 percent one.

Spokeswoman for Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R), Anna Heaton, explained the credits will cease “because the city’s water meets all federal water quality standards under the Lead and Copper Rule and Safe Drinking Water Act, the same standards as other cities.”

The state still aims to provide water filters and filter replacement cartridges “to assure residents that the water is safe for consumption even as lead service line replacement is underway.”

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Environment Quality revealed that the latest test on the city’s system had levels below the federal lead and copper rule—also at similar rates of other cities across the nation and Michigan.

“This is good news and the result of many partners on the local, county, state and federal levels working together to restore the water quality in the city of Flint,” the agency’s director, Heidi Grether, said in February. “The Flint water system is one of the most monitored systems in the country for lead and copper, and we remain committed to continuing work in Flint as the city recovers.”

Despite the latest observations, Flint residents are not pleased—especially considering how ironically, the city has the highest water rates in the country—with having to pay the full price for water.

“They want to make it look like they’ve resolved this thing, that it’s fixed,” resident Tim Monahan, who suffered from Legionnaires’ disease after the water crisis began, said. “It’s been three years, and we still can’t drink the water.”