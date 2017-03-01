Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Home Reportedly Burglarized

While Floyd Mayweather was partying over the weekend for his 40th birthday bash in Los Angeles, his Las Vegas, Nev., home was burglarized, TMZ reports. The thieves made out with over $150,000 worth of items including several purses and watches. Police report the burglars destroyed Mayweather’s office door in the gated community mansion.

Las Vegas Police were called to the 40-year-old’s estate after 7 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 27). LVMPD said that, “several items of value were taken.” A public information officer told USA Today that “we still don’t know what exactly was taken. We haven’t gotten a list from the victim of what items were taken.”

This isn’t Money Mayweather’s first round with burglars. In 2008 thieves snatched up about $7 million worth of jewelry at the boxer’s Summerlin residence. The investigation remains open, and police say there are currently no identified suspects.